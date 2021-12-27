GLET - Glenda Burkett

 Skip to main content
The only reason

The headline was the only reason I read Mick Scott's Dec. 23 column on Christmas. After all, no one really wants or needs "My personal war on Christmas." After reading it, I am reminded why I don't rely on the newspaper’s editorial opinion page for any insights and inspiration. His assessment that Christmas is really about Dr. Seuss' "togetherness" missed the mark so badly, I felt compelled to respond.

While I certainly agree with several points — such as the challenges many families face right now and the overemphasis on consumerism — Scott’s conclusion of "togetherness" as the reason for Christmas fails miserably.

Christmas is all about the greatest gift given to mankind. Yes, Christmas is indeed all about a gift. That babe in the manager was the Son of the Most High God and the gift of grace.

The real personal war we all face every day is sin. God knew that man's struggle with sin would be so great that it would not be enough to simply forgive us. We all need more. We need His grace. That's the gift He gave us on Christmas and that's really what Christmas is all about. Please share this Good News!

Glenda Burkett

Greensboro

