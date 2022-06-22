glet - Howard Becker - wednesday, 062222

Willful blindness
Recent letters to the editor that have criticized the evidentiary revelations of the Jan. 6 Committee hearings bring to mind the following two quotes:
“There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn’t true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” (Soren Kierkegaard)
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” (Martin Luther King Jr.)
Indeed, we are witnessing in the polls how effective willful blindness, ignorance and apathy can impair the ability to distinguish between fact and fiction. Blind loyalty, though highly noble, is by necessity willfully blind and deaf to the truth.
Howard Becker
Greensboro