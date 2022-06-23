glet - Iulia Vann - thursday, 062322

Time is now

The time to increase access to quality health care in our community and state is now.

With so many residents making tough, financial decisions at the grocery store and gas station, affordable health care should not be up for debate.

The good news is that we have the power to close the coverage gap by expanding Medicaid in North Carolina. That means North Carolinians will have greater access to medications for chronic disease, affordable doctor visits, revitalized rural hospitals and a strengthened local economy.

States that have expanded Medicaid have shown up to a 4% decline in adult deaths each year. As a public health director and an American Heart Association board member, that is a metric I strive for not only in Guilford County, but nationally.

Join me in helping to advocate for affordable, quality health care in our community and state by adding your name to the list at www.care4carolina.com/act-now.

Together, we have the power to close the health coverage gap and make our state a healthier place to live.

Dr. Iulia Vann

Greensboro