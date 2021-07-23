glet - Jack Kraemer - friday, 7/23

Rep. Keith Kidwell and the Freedom Caucus of the N.C. House, with no “proof or tips that any elections were rigged in North Carolina” want to tear into voting machines looking for modems that could “let someone remotely change vote counts” (“N.C. GOP pushes audit of voting machines,” N&R, July 17). So, on some sort of hunch — and in a state Trump carried — this group wants to spend lots of time and money to sow uncertainty about this state’s elections. I agree with state elections director Karen Brinson Bell that such an effort is a fishing trip that will result in nothing except a bunch of voting machines in pieces.