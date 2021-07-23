 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Jack Kraemer - friday, 7/23
0 Comments

glet - Jack Kraemer - friday, 7/23

  • 0

Foot the bill

Rep. Keith Kidwell and the Freedom Caucus of the N.C. House, with no “proof or tips that any elections were rigged in North Carolina” want to tear into voting machines looking for modems that could “let someone remotely change vote counts” (“N.C. GOP pushes audit of voting machines,” N&R, July 17). So, on some sort of hunch — and in a state Trump carried — this group wants to spend lots of time and money to sow uncertainty about this state’s elections. I agree with state elections director Karen Brinson Bell that such an effort is a fishing trip that will result in nothing except a bunch of voting machines in pieces.

I assume Rep. Kidwell and his cohorts would expect tax dollars to pay for following nothing more than a hunch ... maybe if they had to foot the bill for their “audit” out of their own pockets they wouldn’t be so gung-ho to join the ridiculous behavior of other Republican legislatures around the country.

Jack Kraemer

Greensboro

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation
Education

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation

At the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr rejoins former district Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the Winston-Salem nonprofit.

+4
Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership
Faith

Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren will lead the 114-year-old Temple Emanuel, which is known for its social justice stands and outreach. And new Assistant Rabbi Libby Fisher is the first woman to serve as a rabbi at the Greensboro synagogue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News