glet - Jacqueline Phillips

Care with medicine

After reading in the July 11 paper about someone taking a medicine that caused terrible side effects, it gave me the incentive to write about something similar.

I was diagnosed with Parkinson disease a while back because I had many of the symptoms. This scared me so much that I researched it more thoroughly. This led me to discover that I was taking a drug (for another problem) that happened to be one that causes the very symptoms that I was experiencing.

The drug is Abilify and as soon as I was taken off this drug my symptoms went away. I was so grateful and I encourage anyone given a serious diagnosis to really look into all their medicines’ side effects.

Jacqueline Phillips

Greensboro

