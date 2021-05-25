glet - January Lewis

 Skip to main content
As a public school teacher in Guilford County Schools, I am appalled by what is happening in our public schools. Here is the scenario: A large number of students in public school classes have yet to appear in class, virtually or in person. Of course, some of this cannot be helped. Issues with technology, home life and outside jobs or babysitting has contributed to this lack of engagement.

Accepting those cases, there are still a large number of students who have access to technology but have just chosen not to do the work. I have spoken with many of them. "I didn't feel like it"; "I have slept in every day"; "The school is just going to pass me, why should I do anything?" This last excuse is coming true. Students who have been fighting through all of the same struggles and have succeeded in the face of these hardships are left looking at their neighbor who has done nothing but will still be given passing marks for the year.

What does this teach students? At the end of the day, Guilford County is worried about perception of numbers, not student achievement.

January Lewis

Greensboro

