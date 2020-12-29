glet - Jim Fisher - friday

Better times

With the advent of a new year, I look forward to better times.

In recent years we’ve experienced a spiritual dead zone. The heart of our Abrahamic faiths rests in loving your neighbor as yourself, yet many in leadership positions have placed power for a few over the interests of the many. Whatever your take is on taxes, abortion, small vs. large government, health care, immigration, Black Lives Matter, defunding, etc., we can’t deny the fact that we’ve become more divided and often see the other person as an enemy.

My hope is that young people have gained an understanding of what they don’t want. We all come from the same spiritual source and are inherently worthy beings. Caring for all rather than hyping divisions should be our vision. I’m not advocating for outright socialism, but for laws and policies that allow everyone to dream of and possibly achieve a better future.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown