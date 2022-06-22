glet - Jody McGhee - wednesday, 062222

‘The other side’

Don’t you love it when Republicans complain that the Jan. 6 hearings would be more powerful if witnesses for “the other side” were allowed to testify?

What other side? The pro-insurrection, pro-sedition, pro-treason side? Yes, let’s hear from the side that claims widespread election fraud, while 60 state and federal courts (and Trump’s own advisers) have said that to be untrue.

More from “the other side” might include this: If there were no regulations on the right to keep and bear arms, then all children would be allowed to bring semi-automatic weapons to school. And when the shooting starts, think of the magnificent “O.K. Corral” stories that the grieving parents could later tell at the funerals of those children. A beautiful, teary-eyed tribute to the Second Amendment!

Furthermore, if each child were in possession of 25 assault rifles, then the classroom would be too crowded with guns for an outsider to enter the room. Problem solved. Good acoustics from all that metal would be great for the teacher’s voice.

Ah, the glory of zero regulation, just as the Founding Fathers intended when they wrote “well regulated militia.”

Welcome to the other side.

Jody McGhee

High Point