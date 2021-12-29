GLET - Jody McGhee

A master liar
All politicians lie. So why my extreme disdain for Donald Trump? Because no politician has ever lied as much as Trump lies. He said that he alone could fix it. He could not. He said that he would deliver on infrastructure. Nope. He promised to replace Obamacare with something far better and less costly. No again. He said that COVID-19 would just go away. He said that he was being sarcastic when he suggested injecting disinfectants to kill COVID. He said that his presidential authority was “total.”
A video would appear, showing Trump saying something. He would respond with “I never said that.” He claims that he won the 2020 election...another lie. Sixty courts ruled against his legal team’s accusations of widespread voter fraud...eight of the courts having Trump-appointed judges. The courts wanted proof. It was not on Rudy Giuliani’s phone, and not in other submitted documents.
Trump aggrandizes himself by denigrating others: a prisoner of war, a fallen service member’s family and anyone who dares to criticize him.
P.S. I don’t excuse Joe Biden’s fumbling of the Afghanistan exit. But would Trump have cared about those left behind? I doubt it.
Jody McGhee
High Point