glet - Joel Heller - friday, 7/23

friday, 7/23
Joel Heller

Unnecessary expenses

Today's mail provided a blatant example of governmental waste. Four months after the fact, a three page Medicare Summary Notice for Part B informed me that I would not be billed for my second COVID vaccine injection. One of the pages gave information in English and 12 additional languages, several of which I had never seen before. Imagine the cost of creating and mailing this document for each injection given to the approximately 60 million Medicare beneficiaries. Admittedly, not every beneficiary will receive the vaccine. Still, the overall cost has to be significant and another example of bureaucratic waste. While this expense represents a miniscule percentage of the overall budget, just imagine how many other "little" expenses are created daily.

Instead of finding novel ways to increase our taxes, why not make a concerted effort to reduce unnecessary expenses, both small and large? It's definitely time to institute truly effective oversight on how our money is spent. Legislators should treat our money with the respect that is due and deserved.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

