glet - Joey Harding wednesday, 12/29

wednesday, 12/29
Joey Harding

Ruined it

This is referencing Dana Milbank's Dec. 26 column “Republicans are flirting with death.”

First I want to commend Milbank on what was probably a 90% effective message. His use of data around the impact of COVID in red states versus blue states was very convincing. But then he had to add in the last few paragraphs a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse. indicating he was “recently acquitted after killing two people at a racial justice demonstration."

What? That was not a racial justice demonstration. It was anarchy, looting and destruction. And he defended himself as any one of us would do. And the people he killed were a known sexual predator and violent offender.

So Milbank took what was a very convincing argument and ruined it for me. Too bad.

Joey Harding

Greensboro

