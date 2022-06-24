glet - John Dickey - Friday, 062422

A sad state

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” election worker Ruby Freeman said. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small-business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic.”

During the June 24 hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, Americans watched true patriots, like election workers “Lady Ruby” Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, attempt to save our democracy. In Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, viewers finally saw the actions of a truly religious man, living his beliefs and following the Constitution of the United States.

What a sad state this country is in, when citizens of honor and dignity like these are harassed and receive death threats for acting with moral honesty and courage — and when members of the GOP, attempting to act in a bipartisan manner to determine the facts behind an attempted overthrow of American, are treated the same.

President Trump did more to undermine the Constitution than any other president. How sick must be the minds of his minions who would attack these patriots.

John Dickey

Greensboro