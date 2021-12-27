GLET - John Dickey

“And they cried out all at once, saying, Away with this man, and release unto us Barabbas: (Who for a certain sedition made in the city, and for murder, was cast into prison.)” Luke 23: 18-19.

Having celebrated Christianity’s birth of their one true God, combined with a rigorous study of history and the religion, I see a secular metaphoric parallel between the birth, life and death of the Messiah and American democracy.

Each came to bring moral order to a chaotic world. Each provided a set of rules in “(o)rder to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Each taught separation of church and state. Yet, each had their detractors.

To the religious hierarchy, the liberal teachings of Jesus posed a problem to their societal control. To the Romans, he was threat to their political power. United, they wanted to Make Rome (and Judaism) Great Again. They wanted Barabbas (the murderer and seditionist) freed and Christ to die. Better put, democracy to die at the hands of Barabbas.

America, do you want Barabbas or democracy? Vote!