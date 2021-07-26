glet - Judith A. Walters tuesday 7/27

Thumb of control
I agree with N.C. High School Athletic Association’s commissioner Que Tucker's assessment of the Republican-infected state legislature's plan to dissolve the governing body of the NCHSAA. If Tucker was white and male, there would not be an issue. The legislature is attempting to politicize an organization that is best left as it is.
The Republican legislators are trying, at every opportunity, to put the thumb of control on every aspect of North Carolina life. It is unnecessary and it is wrong on every level that comes to mind. Just leave it alone.
Judith A. Walters
Reidsville