 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Kathy Kirkpatrick - sunday, 7/25
0 Comments

glet - Kathy Kirkpatrick - sunday, 7/25

  • 0

Reparations necessary

The July 22 letter “Show me the money” refers to reparations and compares the Holocaust to slavery. The writer remarks that Jews should also receive reparations because the Holocaust was “just as bad.”

The Holocaust was horrible, but it did not last for 200 years, did not create a Jim Crow society, and does not live in our policies and institutions today.

To state that people today have not been affected by slavery and therefore do not deserve reparations (whether in the form of money or in the form of equalizing policies), is disingenuous, myopic and uninformed. No matter our race, we ALL live with the effects of slavery, and if those of us who have benefitted from our entitled status fail to recognize our entitlement, our society will never be equal or equitable.

Our country was built on the backs of slaves and Indigenous people, and white people continue to reap the benefits while Black, Indigenous and other people of color struggle to even be recognized as having value. It is time that we fully acknowledge this dichotomy within ourselves and our country. We MUST acknowledge this reality if we want our country to truly be who we claim to be.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Chair, Democratic Party of Guilford County

Greensboro

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation
Education

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation

At the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr rejoins former district Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the Winston-Salem nonprofit.

+2
Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Local

Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, said in a news release the decision comes as the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 increasingly dominates new cases in the state and nation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News