glet - Katyucia de Macedo Rodrigues

World Stroke Day is Oct. 29, and there is good news to share as it relates to North Carolina’s system of stroke care. On Oct. 15, the updated Stroke and LVO Stroke EMS Triage and Destination Plan officially took effect. This marks an important milestone as our state joins more than a dozen others across the country that have improved protocols which bridge the gap between advanced treatment for stroke and timely patient access to care.

The updated protocol will help ensure critical stroke patients, including those afflicted with large vessel occlusion (LVO), are effectively triaged and transported by EMS to the facilities best-equipped to provide lifesaving care. These facilities, known as Level 1 Stroke Centers, are staffed with highly trained neurointerventional care teams who can perform a minimally invasive procedure called mechanical thrombectomy. This lifesaving procedure involves removing the clot responsible for the stroke and restoring blood flow to the brain, extraordinarily improving the patient’s chance for recovery.

I commend members of the Justus-Warren Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Task Force and the North Carolina Division of Public Health for their commitment to updating this important protocol. Their work will save North Carolinians’ lives and improve patient outcomes.

Katyucia de Macedo Rodrigues

Greensboro