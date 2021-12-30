glet - Ken Haynes thursday, 12/30

Not so smart

I just read George Will’s 736-word Washington Post column on individualism (“A common enemy: Individualism,” Dec. 29). As an Army retiree, I saw that Will used a lot of long words and long sentences. In the 1970s, Mother Army gave us a pamphlet called “The Fog Index” and told us to keep our writing at about the 10th grade level. Short words and short sentences ruled. They wanted soldiers to read and not scan regulations, manuals and orders. Later, they made it mandatory. By the 1980s we were almost all high school grads, so 10th grade writing worked well.

You’d think Will would want his ideas to reach us all. Instead, look at “Oakeshott’s insight about the nature of modernity illuminates the anti-modern aspects of today’s racial progressivism, which is a tactical revision of economic-materialist progressivism.”

MEGO (My Eyes Glazed Over). Didn’t yours? And that’s not the worst. MS Word did the counting for me: Flesch Reading Level 20.3 (very difficult to read, best understood by university graduates). Flesch Kincaid Grade Level 15.2 (college graduate).

Will’s writing smacks of elitism.