 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Kevin Gray Thursday 5/27
0 comments

glet - Kevin Gray Thursday 5/27

  • 0

Deep gratitude

This year, more than ever before, our community owes Guilford County School educators our deep gratitude. That gratitude goes not only to teachers but to bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, counselors, social workers, principals, and administrators who did whatever it took to keep students going during a time of unprecedented upheaval.

We also want to thank Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff for their leadership. They waded into a perfect storm of challenges this year – facilities issues, lack of technology, racial unrest and a pandemic. Yet, our schools moved forward. Under Contreras’s leadership, GCS developed its first Master Facilities Plan and in November 2020, voters approved a $300 million bond to start improvements. In 2020, GCS achieved an 89.1% graduation rate and almost $194 million dollars were earned in scholarship funds.

To really show our thanks, we should do more than just say thank you once a year. It is up to us to ensure that teachers are paid competitively, that schools are safe and healthy, and that we invest in a bright future for every child. Educators need more than our thanks. They need our unwavering support.

Sara Millard, board chair, Guilford Education Alliance

Kevin Gray, vice-chair, Guilford Education

Greensboro

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers
Govt-and-politics

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers

Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon, anyone who seeks benefits will have to prove they are looking for a job. Many unemployed people in the state already must follow those rules, due to a different order Cooper signed in March. The order Cooper issued Friday will apply it to everyone who is unemployed as of June 6.

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point
Local Government

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News