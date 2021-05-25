glet - Kevin Gray

Deep gratitude

This year, more than ever before, our community owes Guilford County School educators our deep gratitude. That gratitude goes not only to teachers but to bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, counselors, social workers, principals, and administrators who did whatever it took to keep students going during a time of unprecedented upheaval.

We also want to thank Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff for their leadership. They waded into a perfect storm of challenges this year – facilities issues, lack of technology, racial unrest and a pandemic. Yet, our schools moved forward. Under Contreras’s leadership, GCS developed its first Master Facilities Plan and in November 2020, voters approved a $300 million bond to start improvements. In 2020, GCS achieved an 89.1% graduation rate and almost $194 million dollars were earned in scholarship funds.

To really show our thanks, we should do more than just say thank you once a year. It is up to us to ensure that teachers are paid competitively, that schools are safe and healthy, and that we invest in a bright future for every child. Educators need more than our thanks. They need our unwavering support.

Sara Millard, board chair, Guilford Education Alliance