GLET - Kim Carlyle

Discuss these questions

Discussion questions:

Would an offer to Russia of NATO membership stimulate some long-needed soul-searching on both sides and perhaps lead to a solution on Ukraine?

Should those convicted of transgressions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, be sent to Guantanamo?

Since the Second Amendment provides rights only to “keep and bear arms,” wouldn’t prohibition of bullets make America safe from the ongoing orgy of firearms carnage?

If our justice system de-emphasized retribution and emphasized reconciliation, rehabilitation, forgiveness and healing, would there be fewer prisons and safer communities?

Since a survey shows that most natural-born U.S. citizens would flunk the American history and government test that immigrants must pass to gain citizenship, who are the better citizens?

Why do some parents fear the (nonexistent) indoctrination of their young children from school curricula but take pride when their older children submit to military indoctrination that trains them to blindly follow commands, including orders to kill people?

Would teaching critical thinking — the skill of discerning facts from fiction and making sound judgements — in schools preclude any purported need for limiting access to books or discussion topics?

If voters were critical thinkers, would we have different elected officials?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro