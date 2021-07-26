glet - Kris Cooke - tuesday 7/27

New position
Congratulations to Nora Carr on her new position as assistant director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Her 13 years of leadership as chief of staff at Guilford County Schools is greatly appreciated by this former board of education member.
Nora leaves the school system to join past GCS superintendent Mo Green at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston Salem -- our loss, their gain. The foundation is fortunate to have these two individuals in their leadership positions in that they demonstrate honesty, diplomacy, openness, kindness and integrity. How refreshing in this day and age!
Kris Cooke
Greensboro