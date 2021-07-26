 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Kris Cooke - tuesday 7/27
0 Comments

glet - Kris Cooke - tuesday 7/27

  • 0

New position

Congratulations to Nora Carr on her new position as assistant director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Her 13 years of leadership as chief of staff at Guilford County Schools is greatly appreciated by this former board of education member.

Nora leaves the school system to join past GCS superintendent Mo Green at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston Salem -- our loss, their gain. The foundation is fortunate to have these two individuals in their leadership positions in that they demonstrate honesty, diplomacy, openness, kindness and integrity. How refreshing in this day and age!

Kris Cooke

Greensboro

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation
Education

Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation

At the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr rejoins former district Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the Winston-Salem nonprofit.

+2
Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Local

Cone Health requiring all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, said in a news release the decision comes as the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 increasingly dominates new cases in the state and nation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News