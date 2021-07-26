glet - Larry Allgood - sunday, 7/25

The root problem

Let’s get to the root problem and forget the political correctness garbage.

The problems in America are basically due to kicking God’s Word to be curb and relying on so-called “progressiveness.” The results are glorification of sinful sexual practices and destruction of God’s ordained marriage and family.

God’s Word in no way states that fleshly desires cancel what He has declared as sin. Out-of-wedlock births run over 30% for whites, over 45% for Hispanics, and, sadly, over 70% for Blacks. Is it any mystery why young Black males seek male affirmation through gangs and violence because of no fathers? All of the well-intentioned government/individual efforts will have little effect as long as the family is in disarray.

Add to this Hollywood’s gangsta movies, filthy Hip-Hop lyrics, and the desire to be “cool” by playing with drugs and you have a minefield of destruction as evidenced by the drive-by shootings all over America.

By the way, I was raised by a single mother.

Larry Allgood

Sophia