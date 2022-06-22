glet - Lee A. Gable - wednesday, 062222

Extremist takeover

It is my belief that one of the political strengths of our country’s republic has been having two political parties with differing points of view but able to work together for the betterment of our country. This works unless one party is taken over by extremists.

It came close to happening in the Democratic Party in the 1970s, but the moderates of the party took a stand and would not allow it to happen.

It has now happened with the Republican Party and many, not all, of the moderates of the party are shutting their eyes and ears and letting it happen. Any party that has the support of neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, KKK and secret military groups in our country should awaken the good citizens in the GOP that actions need to be taken to re-claim control of their party.

Our country needs a Republican Party of honor and integrity again. To do this, the good people of the Republican Party need to be willing to take a stand against those groups and those in political office who refuse to stand up for truth and protection of our Constitution. These people may decide the fate of our country.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro