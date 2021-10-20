glet - Lee Gable sunday 10/24

What would it take?

One question that I have had since Jan. 6 is what Donald Trump would have had to do to get the Republican Party to vote to impeach him. I honestly believed that what happened on Jan. 6 would finally convince Republican congressman and congresswomen that Donald Trump had crossed the line by putting their lives in danger and that they would realize that this man was a danger to Democracy and would have to be removed from office.

I was wrong. Except for a few courageous Republicans in Congress who recognized the line had been crossed, the others fearful of loss of the fanatical Trump supporters and fearful of the threats to them and their families did not stand up for the Constitution and did not condemn what Trump had done.

In other words, they violated their oaths to defend the Constitution and said nothing and voted against impeachment of Trump, for which they should also be impeached. The question that many of us have had since then is this: Could Donald Trump have done anything for which they would have voted to impeach Donald Trump?

Even he said they would not have. The Constitution means nothing to these people.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro