glet - Lisa Fullington - friday

Cruelty beyond belief

It is cruelty and nastiness beyond belief that President Trump began the holidays by not signing the relief for coronavirus and federal spending bill Congress presented him before Christmas. Millions of people that urgently needed relief went into the holidays unsure that help was on the way and federal and state employees wondered if they would ultimately end up furloughed.

All this so that this so-called president could remain in the news throughout the holidays and flaunt his waning power.

Never forget that this same poor excuse for a man also separated children from parents seeking asylum in a massive federally sponsored kidnapping scheme.

Or that he paid off Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair when Melania Trump had just given birth to his son.

Or that he mocked a disabled reporter, made p**** grabbing a household term to be freely bandied about, failed to present his taxes and violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Good riddance to a cruel, greedy, hellish president. Never forget! And finally never forget his Republican enablers who allowed these abuses to continue for four years with no consequences. Especially remember this next time you vote.