glet - Louis Panzer - thursday, 7/22

All Americans

Reading the July 18 Letters to the Editor, it struck me as to just how this country is splitting apart along “color” lines. I don’t mean black and white; I am talking about red and blue.

Full disclosure, I lean toward policies that dignify human rights, strive to provide economic equality and place truth at the top of the information pyramid. Interestingly, those only seeing the world through a red or blue lens can easily claim that this is their position as well, unlike those “on the left” (Kenneth Caneva) or those in “red states” (Tom Imbus). They make these claims repetitively in letters and columns in this and countless newspapers across the country.

I would encourage fellow Americans to remember that people who align with a party are neither evil nor saintly: they are all still Americans. And the value of this similarity grows less when the differences take a front seat to civil discourse. Please look each other in the eye and recognize that all of us want certain fundamental dignities. To reach them requires treating each other as the same flesh and blood as ourselves and not bound to a type or a color.

Louis Panzer

Jamestown