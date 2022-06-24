glet - Lyn McCoy - friday, 062422

Nuanced world

A recent letter writer (“Who’s fooling whom?,” June 19) attributed the “higher gas prices, 8.9% inflation, illegal immigrants flooding the border, and war in Europe” to President Biden.

In what world could Biden possibly be responsible for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine — please tell me!

In what world is Biden responsible for higher gas prices? Gas companies are raking in profits — $35 billion in profits in just three months in 2021. If you have even an elementary understanding of economics, you will see the cause and effect there.

Biden’s COVID stimulus package did put money into the economy, making a critical difference in millions of Americans’ lives, and yes, contributing to inflation. But changes in the labor market, rising global energy and commodity prices, supply chain dysfunction and the war in Ukraine together have affected inflation more than the American Rescue Plan, according to the BBC.

In 2021, immigration numbers fell sharply, with net in-migration increasing by just 247,000, the lowest annual level for any year since at least 2010, according to The Intercept.

We live in a complicated and nuanced world. No matter who is president, it’s just plain lazy thinking to attribute all our country’s problems to one single person!

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro