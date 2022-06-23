glet - Meredith Millard - thursday, 062322

Follow the facts

In response to the June 19 letters, “Kangaroo court” and “Who’s fooling whom?,” please follow the facts.

The Jan. 6 “charade” commission is an attempt to enforce constitutional laws and ensure that democratic principles survive. “Patriot” Ashli Babbitt was among seven officers/civilians who perished and 150 officers were injured by the mob. The “kangaroo court” is attempting to bring sanity to an insane Trump-inspired insurrection.

As for being “stupid” about President Biden’s responsibility for inflation and increased illegal immigration, let’s check. Inflation is a direct result of the pandemic, largely unchecked by Trump. Massive unemployment was mitigated by Biden’s actions, and free COVID vaccines and testing were eagerly welcomed. Only Trump’s long-admired Russian autocratic friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the Russian-Ukraine war that’s dramatically increasing inflation.

Trump reduced 18% of green cards and 28% of non-immigrant visas for students, workers, tourists, etc., causing the loss of needed seasonal workers and income-generating tourists and students. Trump’s removal of illegal immigrants was the lowest since ICE’s 2003 creation. Unsuspecting naive children followed the Pied Piper; lemmings join together to rush over cliffs into the sea. This reader is neither a child nor a lemming.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro