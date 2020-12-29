glet - Michael Gaspeny - friday

Sabotage
If I infiltrated the U.S. Department of Treasury and threw a wrench into a currency-printing machine, I’d be behind bars.
If I cut through a fence at a U.S. Air Force base and damaged a jet, I’d never fly again.
Then, how can it be that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy still breathes the sweet air of freedom? Right before our eyes, he labored to sabotage the presidential election. His disruptions helped to slow the pandemic-swollen holiday mail. Against the needs of the American people, DeJoy has served his master President Trump, predatory Republicans and his own financial interests. He has betrayed the nation.
Where are the investigators, the prosecutors, and the hammer of justice?
Michael Gaspeny
Greensboro