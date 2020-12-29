 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
glet - Michael Gaspeny - friday
0 comments

glet - Michael Gaspeny - friday

  • 0

Sabotage

If I infiltrated the U.S. Department of Treasury and threw a wrench into a currency-printing machine, I’d be behind bars.

If I cut through a fence at a U.S. Air Force base and damaged a jet, I’d never fly again.

Then, how can it be that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy still breathes the sweet air of freedom? Right before our eyes, he labored to sabotage the presidential election. His disruptions helped to slow the pandemic-swollen holiday mail. Against the needs of the American people, DeJoy has served his master President Trump, predatory Republicans and his own financial interests. He has betrayed the nation.

Where are the investigators, the prosecutors, and the hammer of justice?

Michael Gaspeny

Greensboro

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News