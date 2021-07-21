glet - Minta Phillips - thursday, 7/22

The majority of us know that climate change is real, yet may not know solutions. One free online scientific educational tool is “Climate Interactive En-Roads" (https://www.climateinteractive.org/tools/en-roads/). This intuitive simulation model allows you to choose a scenario to limit future global warming with immediate feedback on the impacts. Yes, there are many synergistic solutions to climate change that help, yet "En-Roads" well demonstrates that carbon pricing is the most effective primary lever to reverse our ever-increasing atmospheric CO2 from burning fossil fuels for our energy needs. In important economic terms, recently the G20 finance leaders collectively recognized the power of carbon pricing to address climate change, issuing their first official communique to coordinate economic carbon reduction policies with carbon pricing to lower greenhouse gas emissions.