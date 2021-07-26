glet - Miriam Hamill - sunday, 7/25

At risk

Being unvaccinated puts you and others at risk. Since vaccines became available, one only needs to look at the drop in COVID numbers to understand their positive impact.

Currently, the top four states where the new delta variant is increasing at an alarming rate are: Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada. In red states, the virus is surging much more than in Democratic-leaning states. Republicans are disproportionately becoming seriously ill or dying.

Consider the misinformation that has been spewed from many Republican leaders and the disastrous results. Vaccination rates are rising in some states as the unvaccinated begin to realize the truth.

Recently, Sean Hannity and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed confidence in the vaccines and are urging people to get vaccinations. (Why couldn’t they have does that earlier?)

Here in America, the vaccines are safe and readily available. They are the no. 1 deterrent to more death and destruction. It is the only real alternative to masking, lost jobs, closed schools and social distancing. Haven’t we had enough of that?

Please, do your part for yourself, your family, your friends and your country. Stop listening to politicians and get your doctor’s advice.