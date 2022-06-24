glet - Pat Goodrich - friday, 062422

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remembering Jan. 6, 2021:

Gas was $2.25 a gallon. Inflation was at 1.4%. The supply chain was functioning well. The economy was strongest in 50 years. The border was controlled and secure. The Taliban wasn’t armed with U.S. artillery. There were plenty of workers to fulfill labor needs. The stock market was at record highs. 401(K)s had record high values. Interest rates were at record lows.

Other than that …

All President Biden had to do was not touch anything, leave everything alone and then just introduce some of his pet projects on top of that. Then he might’ve pulled this off. But no, he didn’t do that ... and the rest is history.

Pat Goodrich

Mills River

