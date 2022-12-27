GLET - Ralph McNinch

No notice for 'blackouts'

Evidently, Greensboro was the epicenter of Duke Energy’s botched rollout of “rolling blackouts” on Dec. 24. Electricity for approximately 1,000 customers along the N. Holden Road corridor was turned off that morning in a blackout lasting nearly six hours. Many never received texts as is normal for outages.

Duke’s Twitter feed and Zoom video spokesperson Jeff Brooks stated outages were to be “short and temporary,” but that “long restoration” times may occur in “some instances.” Local TV news quoted Duke Energy as stating that the grid network confluence is such that Greensboro is an important load to reduce. In other words, get used to it.

Capital energy projects are expensive, have decade-long implementation times and a lot of political costs. Duke Energy may not make enough profit to be able to invest accordingly. Personally, I think it is stupid to force replacing the old grid before the new one is ready, but that’s not the point of this letter.

If North Carolina must join the third world relative to electricity distribution, with “rolling blackouts” the norm, Duke Energy should at least learn how to limit the blackouts to reasonable times and provide advance notice.

Ralph McNinch

Greensboro