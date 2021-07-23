glet - Rep. Kathy Manning - friday, 7/23

Providing health care

The July 19 op-ed “Finally, N.C.’s golden health care opportunity” explains the importance of expanding Medicaid to provide health insurance coverage for the more than 500,000 hardworking North Carolinians who make too little to afford health insurance on the health care exchange, even with the subsidies currently available, but do not qualify for Medicaid.

That’s why I am an enthusiastic cosponsor of the COVER Now Act, which would allow counties and local governments to contract directly with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide coverage to those who would have qualified under Medicaid, had their Republican-led state legislatures not blocked the expansion of coverage.

Additionally, I am co-leading the Medicaid Saves Lives Act, which would allow people in states that have refused to expand Medicaid to enroll in a federally-funded Medicaid-style program that provides full benefits. This legislation would help residents access the health care they need – closing the coverage gap and improving health outcomes for our community.