glet - Rich Rainey

Deadly vehicles

I love how folks with make up a story that will fit their particular narrative. The May 23 front page article (“Shooting at moving vehicles criticized”) about banning cars as “lethal weapons,” i.e. police cannot shoot at them, has several holes in the narrative.

Mr. Brown in Elizabeth City was clearly using his car to get police out of the way. Bad decision. A similar incident happened in Greensboro about 10 years ago, at Super Kmart on Bridford Parkway. A fugitive in his car at a gas station tried running over U.S. Marshalls and he suffered the same fate as Andrew Brown.

When police have to “assess” whether a suspect is trying to run over them or not, the results could be too late. You’ll have a dead officer. Declassifying cars as “deadly weapons” will only make it more difficult to apprehend bad guys. And with body cam footage available today, as with the Brown case, the footage clearly shows he was trying to use his car to “assault” a police officer. The verdict by the Elizabeth City prosecutor seemed correct.

Rich Rainey

Greensboro