glet - Rich Rainey

Curing violence

Regarding “When saying nothing is no longer an option” (Allen Johnson column, Oct 10):

I agree, Mr. Johnson. The inner-city violence is way out of hand. It’s in every American city. Gangs are a big motivator of the violence. As Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry has said, the gang movement is a “ritual of destruction” in that youths do not desire to live life, but prefer to die young. Some morbid sense to join a fellow fallen gang member in the afterlife.

Two thoughts on the subject: 1) Incarcerate more youth and 2) motivate youths to become police officers themselves. Enforce RICO laws on gangs to reclassify them as criminal enterprises. Then, when one commits a crime, all members are arrested. By the time one is out of prison perhaps they’ll see the error in their ways.

As for having more neighborhood youths become police officers, this would establish a better relationship between the police and that community. This is happening a lot in all cities. The Black officer becomes a policeman because of experiencing the violent death of a relative or good friend within his neighborhood.

Having news editors like Allen Johnson writing about the subject is also a start. Thanks.