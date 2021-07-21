glet - Rita Wilson - wednesday 7/21

Why do Republicans hate poor people? Why do Republicans hate and fear all minorities? It is kind of hard to remember not all Republicans are self-absorbed, racist hypocrites. If it was up to Republicans, there would be no charities, nonprofit organizations, Social Security,Medicare or Medicaid. When the child tax credit checks began, the first thing out of Republicans’ mouths is to call the tax credit more welfare. The comment was made by Sen. Marco Rubio. Republicans are very adept at turning a blind eye toward people in poverty.