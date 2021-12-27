GLET - Robert Goldberg

A different conclusion

In his Dec. 26 column, John Hood cleverly argues in favor of low taxation by comparing the federal government to the pick-pocketing villain Fagin from Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” He asserts that wealthy people should not pay for programs that support the poor. But in the last paragraph his simplistic thinking (or is it hypocrisy?) is revealed.

There, Hood acknowledges that "combating poverty means improving education, strengthening families and encouraging entrepreneurship.” Yet he does not acknowledge that to achieve these goals on a national scale, the federal government needs to support each of these initiatives in some manner, lest we continue to accept enormous inequities in education, income and opportunity across our nation. His facile rhetoric is no substitute for constructive policy alternatives, none of which he offers.

I hope in his next column Hood focuses on the squalor, malnutrition and hopelessness that led good boys like Oliver Twist to Fagin’s doorstep in the first place. If he re-reads the book he might arrive at a different conclusion altogether.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro