GLET - Robin Root and Pete Pintler

We still can’t believe that Leonard Pitts has retired his column! We have enjoyed, been moved by, sympathized with, chuckled over and been saddened by his columns, over many — enough for him, apparently, though not enough for us — years. His passion, his indignation, his disgust, his wonder, so often reflected what we were feeling, though not put into words as succinctly and entertainingly as his. (His writing has always been a delight, regardless of the topic.)