glet - Toni Lindahl wednesday, 12/29

Blatant hypocrisy

I was responsible for the lives of 18 precious children when I taught kindergarten. I recently watched an anti-abortion rally at the Supreme Court on television. Visions came to my mind of covering the window on my classroom door and having to keep the blinds closed for fear of an assailant. We had already had a lockdown because a student shot a teacher at the adjacent high school. I wondered if these same people who cared so deeply about the unborn child would ever consider the safety and well-being of the child.

Many anti-abortionists continue to vote for politicians in Congress who refuse to implement the most rudimentary gun laws such as background checks.

These same people vote for individuals preferring to feed their own ambitions with contributions from fossil fuel companies. They stand by and watch as children lose their homes to floods, fires and tornadoes.

Look at the faces of slain children and see your own children and grandchildren. Look at destroyed homes and children around the world who have become skeletons from famine. See the world your descendants will have to endure. Stop the hypocrisy and protect the born child as well.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville