glet - Trish McDermott - sunday, 7/25
Turn it off

Please turn off the faucet that feeds news about Trump. I'm so sick of his lies and BS that I don't even open any headline with his name in the title. Please ignore him, his supporters and FOX news, none of which are newsworthy.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

