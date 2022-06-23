glet - Trish McDermott - thursday, 062322

Inundated

Oh, my God! I’m so inundated with mass shootings and our own government corruption that I want to check out. Why can’t our elected leaders let go of their power grabs and get things done? Why are so many mass shootings happening? We all fear going anywhere because of them.

What’s wrong with our state and federal governments that they can’t make some commonsense laws? Too much outside influence and money.

Where is American pride, tolerance, initiative and responsibility? Stop this nonsense of “don’t say gay” and anti-CRT! The truth will set us all free.

We need to educate everyone to stop violence. We’ve seen it in other countries, how the uneducated turn into violent sectors or mobs. Education should be a top priority and should pay the highest wages. Why are we shortchanging this very important vessel of our future? America used to be the smartest, strongest and most scientifically advanced nation anywhere and now we look like an undeveloped country.

We don’t need Republicans in office who are trying to destroy democracy. We need everyone to vote with a conscience on the future. We need to hold elected officials to their promises and responsibility.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit