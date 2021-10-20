glet - William Yaner

LGBTQ suicides

With all of the animated dialogue surrounding Lt Gov. Robinson's remarks concerning LGBTQ persons, whether he was referring to the youths themselves or the books found in school libraries, I believe one vitally important aspect being over shadowed is the youths trying to deal with the huge sexual identity questions of adolescence.

What we do know from studies such as the Trevor Project is that LGBTQ youth 13-24 years are four times more likely to seriously consider suicide, to make a plan for suicide, and attempt suicide than their peers. And one study in New York found that attempted suicide was 32% among the 13-24 year LGBTQ group who had been bullied on school grounds in the past 12 months, while 2 in 5 transgender reported having made a suicide attempt in the past 12 months. (NYC Health). Those numbers spell out one thing clearly, and that is pain - terrible pain, isolation, and mental anguish in this group.

And though not having read the books in question, may I suggest that the thought of there being some materials available to them that might help them get through this hell might be a blessing if they save young lives?

William Yaner

Jamestown