2020
Aug. 18: Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall and Squeeze at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 21: Music of Queen, presented by Greensboro Symphony at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Aug. 22: ‘90s Kickback Concert Part 2 at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Aug. 27: Home Free at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Sept. 9: Kiss at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 11: Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs North American Revolution 2020 at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 17: Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony POPS at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Oct. 3-4: Repticon at Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 8: Nate Bargatze: Good Problem to Have Tour at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Oct. 23: Jamey Johnson at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh.
Oct. 25: Jamey Johnson at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 6: WWE Presents NXT Live at The Field House at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 7: Cody Johnson at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 17: Chicago at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
2021
Jan. 8, 2021: Jeanne Robertson at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Jan. 9, 2021: The Price is Right Live at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Jan. 22, 2021: Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Jan. 29-31, 2021: “Rent” at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Feb. 2, 2021: Sally Field, Guilford College Bryan Series at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Feb. 5, 2021: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration, presented by Greensboro Symphony at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Feb. 12, 2021: Ronnie Milsap with special guest Stephanie Quayle at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Feb. 17, 2021: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Feb. 19, 2021: Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
March 26, 2021: Kane Brown at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
April 12, 2021: Colson Whitehead, Guilford College Bryan Series at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St, Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
April 17, 2021: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
April 24, 2021: Jimmy Buffett at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
May 1, 2021: The Millenium Tour 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
May 6, 2021: Marren Morris at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
May 7, 2021: Maren Morris: RSVP The Tour at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
May 10, 2021: KALEO — Fight or Flight Tour (moved to the Fillmore) at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
May 22, 2021: Patti LaBelle at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
June 1-6, 2021: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
June 8, 2021: 5 Seconds Of Summer at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 10, 2021: Russ at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 11, 2021: Maks & Val at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
June 11, 2021: Dave Matthews Band at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 19, 2021: Halsey at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 20, 2021: Primus — A Tribute to Kings at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 23, 2021: Primus at Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
June 25, 2021: Backstreet Boys at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 26, 2021: Backstreet Boys at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
June 29, 2021: Chicago — The Band at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
June 30, 2021: The Black Crowes at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 2, 2021: The Black Crowes at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 9, 2021: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 9, 2021: Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 10, 2021: Tedeschi Trucks Band at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 10, 2021: Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 17, 2021: Megadeth & Lamb of God at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 17, 2021: Kids Bop Live at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 18, 2020: Kidz Bop Live at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 23, 2021: Dave Matthews Band at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 23, 2021: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 24, 2021: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Cayloee Hammack at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 26, 2021: The Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
July 27, 2021: The Doobie brothers and Michael McDonald at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
July 31, 2021: Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 1, 2021: Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 5, 2021: Louis the Child: Here For Now Tour at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 6, 2021: Get the Led Out at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
Aug. 12, 2021: Chris Stapleton at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 13, 2021: Chris Stapleton at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 13, 2021: David Gray — White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 15, 2021: Blackberry Smoke with special guest The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South Tour at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 16, 2021: Jim Gaffigan at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Box office or Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 21, 2021: Alanis Morissette at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 22, 2021: Alanis Morissette at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 27, 2021: Goo Goo Dolls at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 13, 2021: Judas Priest at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 17, 2021: Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 30, 2021: Brooks and Dunn at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 1, 2021: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 1, 2021: Brooks and Dunn at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022: “Come From Away” at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
2022
Jan. 21-23, 2022: Porgy and Bess feat. Rhiannon Giddens, presented by Greensboro Opera at Tanger Center, 300 N Elm St, Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com, tangercenter.com.
