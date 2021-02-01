Gone, but not forgotten: Durham company tapped to save Trump tweets

"Most of what we do is for small cities and towns and sheriffs," said Ray Carey, ArchiveSocial CEO. "But the good news with technology is we can scale up to do New York City or, you know, the Office of the President or the National Archives."

ArchiveSocial, as a company, is scaling up, too. The company, with offices in downtown Durham, continues to grow, despite a year marred by a pandemic. It hired dozens of new employees last year and will add more in 2021.

ArchiveSocial takes great pride in preserving the records created by U.S. government, Carey said. An accurate historical record of what was said by politicians and government — good or bad — is important, Carey said.

"Our mission is to empower and protect open dialogue, and I strongly believe that open dialogue is a hallmark of a free and vibrant society," he said. "And you really can't have open dialogue unless you start with an accurate record of the truth. If your facts and my facts are different facts, we're going to have a hard time."

The company is still determining how it will handle Trump's tweets from his suspended personal account, @realdonaldtrump. Carey declined to comment on plans, and NARA has not responded to The N&O's questions.