GONZO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
The extra days would allow for more tutoring of students and more training for teachers.
The California-based Coalition for Institutional Child Abuse Prevention is questioning whether the investigation of a former day care worker at Fellowship Presbyterian Church was thorough because other children weren't interviewed for signs of abuse. The woman was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison for abusing some children at the day care center, making photos and videos and allowing them to be posted online.
Greensboro police have released few details about two recent shootings -- one which is now being investigated as a homicide.
Don't fill up gas tank unless you need to, experts urge. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.
Colonial Pipeline announced it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack on Friday and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline over the weekend. It expects to "substantially" restore operations by the end of the week.
Do you have a public event in honor of Memorial Day? Send the details to people@greensboro.com and we'll include it in our upcoming list.
Meanwhile, state officials declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at three other sites in Guilford County.
Of the tests returned Wednesday, 3.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
As of Wednesday, 54% of all eligible Guilford County residents 16 and older had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 48% had received their second dose or were fully vaccinated.