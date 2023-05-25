GOOD EATS: Lobster rolls, empanadas, egg rolls, cheesecake and more will be on sale at the annual Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. on Ninth Street near Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Performers include Gifted Soul and Elora Dash. But the main attraction is the food trucks, and they’ll be coming from all over North Carolina to serve up some heapin’ helpings.