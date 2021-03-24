Cooper's budget proposal includes raises for teachers, state employees

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ballot bond proposal

Cooper also proposed putting a $4.7 billion general obligation bond on the ballot this November that would fund $2.5 billion for public schools, $783 million for the UNC System and $460 million for parks, zoos, museums and state historic sites.

Other state employee raises

Cooper's budget proposal also includes a 7.5% raise over two years for UNC System and state-funded local community college employees. All other employees would see a 5% raise over two years. The proposal also calls for a $1,000 bonus each of the next two years for all state-funded employees. Another $58.3 million is proposed for salary adjustments.

Building security

Cooper's proposal would spend $10.2 million to improve security in and around government buildings. Portable metal fencing was only just removed from the state Capitol grounds this month and remains in place around the Executive Mansion downtown and the state archives building.

The budget proposal also allocates $393 million for state capital projects, including $100 million for energy efficiency projects.