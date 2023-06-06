Jenna Perdue loves outer space, and while she admits she isn’t exactly cut out to be an astronaut, that isn’t going to stop her from shooting for the stars.

Come next fall, the Northeast Guilford graduate will be attending North Carolina A&T to study computer graphics technology.

By combining a relatively new interest with one she’s had for years, Perdue has an opportunity to show off space exploration to those who would rather stay on the ground. The dream job is to become a web designer for NASA.

“Ever since I was young, I would look up at the stars and just think ‘this is so crazy,’” Perdue said. “We get such a view every single night and it’s so amazing that there is so much out there. You can really get caught in the moment sometimes. Then you just look up at the stars and you’re like ‘this is so beyond me.’”

Perdue is a little nervous about making the giant leap to college, saying that she is going to miss the people and supportive community aspect of being at Northeast Guilford the most.

Perdue does not know many people who are also going to NC A&T, but she is not going to let a little discomfort stop her.

During her junior year, not enough people signed up to form a women’s tennis team, which made Perdue the lone woman on the men’s varsity squad.

“I was definitely feeling like I was almost out of place,” Perdue said. “Sometimes when I got on the court, it felt like people underestimated me, but I just had to push forward and keep going. Tennis is something I really enjoy, and I’m not going to let a little worry deter me from enjoying this.”