Graduation display
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Charlotte-area's Chili Man earned a spot on a list of the top 25 places to eat a hot dog in the United States and Canada, according to rankings by restaurant review website Yelp.
36 years ago, 'Bitter Blood' killings left four dead on an NC highway — and a trail of bodies behind them
-
- 12 min to read
In 1985, Fritz Klenner and his first-cousin and lover Susie Lynch took their lives in an explosion. Lynch's sons were poisoned and shot; five other family members were killed.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Richard Lofton, 45, died from his injuries.
Kernersville man identified as the person who died in plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot, a flight instructor, is being treated for injuries.
- Updated
Authorities have released the identities of the two people who were on board a small plane that crashed Tuesday in Stokes County.
If the CDC changes its guidance this summer about masks and schools, then state health officials said they will reevaluate executive orders that require them in classrooms.
Schools following the traditional calendar will end school on June 3, 2022, for a total of 175 days.
-
- 16 min to read
The HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.
Giddens, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will honor the legendary folksinger and activist during the special that will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
The $15.5 million expansion, planned in 2006, include a number of exotic animals as well as a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.